Reviewing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)’s and Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) and Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been rivals in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 40 0.00 N/A 2.18 19.24 Xilinx Inc. 117 9.44 N/A 3.47 33.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and Xilinx Inc. Xilinx Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Xilinx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0.00% 22.1% 17.2% Xilinx Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 7.3%

Risk & Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xilinx Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Xilinx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Xilinx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and Xilinx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Xilinx Inc. 0 3 6 2.67

On the other hand, Xilinx Inc.’s potential upside is 11.57% and its average price target is $134.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.1% of Xilinx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Xilinx Inc. has 0.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited -3.96% -1.5% 10.07% 10.24% 5.06% 13.71% Xilinx Inc. -2.75% -14.63% -2.5% 33.64% 60.2% 34.38%

For the past year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Xilinx Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Xilinx Inc. beats Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. The company is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities. It also operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other countries. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers by a network of independent sales representative firms and by a direct sales management organization. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.