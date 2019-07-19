Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 consensus target price and a 618.60% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 40.67% respectively. Competitively, 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has stronger performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.