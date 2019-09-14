Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has stronger performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.