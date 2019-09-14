Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has stronger performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
