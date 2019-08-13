Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

Since Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 7.97 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Radius Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Radius Health Inc. is $24, which is potential 4.53% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.