Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Since Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.18 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 54.45% and its average target price is $25.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.