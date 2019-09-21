Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Since Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|9.18
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 54.45% and its average target price is $25.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
