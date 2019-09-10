Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

Since Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2252.21 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and NantKwest Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Comparatively, NantKwest Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.