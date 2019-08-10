Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.33 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. was less bearish than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.