Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|19.83M
|-0.51
|0.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|134.32M
|-1.21
|0.00
Demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and ImmunoGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|384,302,325.58%
|0%
|0%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|4,704,893,341.27%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has stronger performance than ImmunoGen Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
