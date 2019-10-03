Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and ImmunoGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 384,302,325.58% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. 4,704,893,341.27% -582.6% -51.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has stronger performance than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.