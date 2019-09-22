Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.93
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 1,303.51%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 10.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has stronger performance than Heat Biologics Inc.
Summary
Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
