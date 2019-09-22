Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.93 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 1,303.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 10.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has stronger performance than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.