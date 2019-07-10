Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

Since Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 18.2%. Comparatively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -3.45% weaker performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has 2.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).