Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $42.33, with potential upside of 55.45%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 51.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance.
Summary
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
