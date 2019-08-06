Reviewing Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 95.96 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 76.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 78.8% respectively. Comparatively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 19.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.