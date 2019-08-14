Reviewing Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD)’s and Its Competitors results

As Apparel Stores company, Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Tailored Brands Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Tailored Brands Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tailored Brands Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 3.70% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Tailored Brands Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands Inc. N/A 8 3.52 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Tailored Brands Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Tailored Brands Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Tailored Brands Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.50 3.20 2.62 2.42

Tailored Brands Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $15, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. The potential upside of the rivals is 73.95%. Based on the results given earlier, Tailored Brands Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tailored Brands Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tailored Brands Inc. -1.81% -11.13% -37.48% -61.26% -76.13% -64.3% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Tailored Brands Inc. has -64.30% weaker performance while Tailored Brands Inc.’s competitors have 22.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tailored Brands Inc. are 1.4 and 0.2. Competitively, Tailored Brands Inc.’s competitors have 1.43 and 0.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tailored Brands Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tailored Brands Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Tailored Brands Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.87. Competitively, Tailored Brands Inc.’s competitors are 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Dividends

Tailored Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tailored Brands Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ MacyÂ’s brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The MenÂ’s Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.