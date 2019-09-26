Reviewing Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD)’s and Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s results

Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) and Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG), both competing one another are Apparel Stores companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands Inc. 6 0.06 N/A 1.39 3.52 Destination XL Group Inc. 2 0.16 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Tailored Brands Inc. and Destination XL Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tailored Brands Inc. and Destination XL Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 3.7% Destination XL Group Inc. 0.00% -21.3% -4.7%

Volatility and Risk

Tailored Brands Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.87. In other hand, Destination XL Group Inc. has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tailored Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Destination XL Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Tailored Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Destination XL Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tailored Brands Inc. and Destination XL Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Destination XL Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Tailored Brands Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 51.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tailored Brands Inc. shares and 74.9% of Destination XL Group Inc. shares. Tailored Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.1% of Destination XL Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tailored Brands Inc. -1.81% -11.13% -37.48% -61.26% -76.13% -64.3% Destination XL Group Inc. 0.57% -5.38% -9.74% -31.25% -15.18% -18.89%

For the past year Tailored Brands Inc. was more bearish than Destination XL Group Inc.

Summary

Tailored Brands Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Destination XL Group Inc.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ MacyÂ’s brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The MenÂ’s Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.