Reviewing Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD)’s and Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s results

This is a contrast between Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) and Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Apparel Stores and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands Inc. 5 0.48 49.81M 1.39 3.52 Chico’s FAS Inc. 3 -2.67 107.73M 0.03 113.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tailored Brands Inc. and Chico’s FAS Inc. Chico’s FAS Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Tailored Brands Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Tailored Brands Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tailored Brands Inc. and Chico’s FAS Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands Inc. 1,014,584,266.92% 0% 3.7% Chico’s FAS Inc. 3,096,223,486.81% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Tailored Brands Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Chico’s FAS Inc. on the other hand, has 0.27 beta which makes it 73.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tailored Brands Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Chico’s FAS Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Tailored Brands Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tailored Brands Inc. and Chico’s FAS Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Chico’s FAS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Tailored Brands Inc. has a 33.93% upside potential and an average price target of $6. Competitively Chico’s FAS Inc. has an average price target of $3, with potential downside of -24.43%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tailored Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% are Tailored Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Chico’s FAS Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tailored Brands Inc. -1.81% -11.13% -37.48% -61.26% -76.13% -64.3% Chico’s FAS Inc. -2.45% -5.06% -7% -44.71% -64.12% -43.24%

For the past year Tailored Brands Inc. was more bearish than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Summary

Tailored Brands Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors Chico’s FAS Inc.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ MacyÂ’s brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The MenÂ’s Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,501 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.