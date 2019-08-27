Reviewing Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD)’s and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s results

This is a contrast between Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 56 5.55 N/A 0.42 137.80 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 63 14.54 N/A -2.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has a 28.05% upside potential and a consensus target price of $62. On the other hand, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s potential downside is -6.96% and its average target price is $65. The data provided earlier shows that Tactile Systems Technology Inc. appears more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares and 86.7% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -0.61% -2.77% 6.35% 46.69% 155.35% 67.05%

For the past year Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.