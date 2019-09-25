Reviewing Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD)’s and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 53 5.26 N/A 0.42 137.80 STERIS plc 139 4.37 N/A 3.56 41.84

Table 1 highlights Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and STERIS plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. STERIS plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Tactile Systems Technology Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of STERIS plc, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8% STERIS plc 0.00% 9.7% 6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. are 5 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor STERIS plc’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than STERIS plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and STERIS plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is $62, with potential upside of 34.90%. STERIS plc on the other hand boasts of a $144 consensus target price and a -1.91% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Tactile Systems Technology Inc. seems more appealing than STERIS plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.5% of STERIS plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are STERIS plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76% STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32%

For the past year Tactile Systems Technology Inc. was less bullish than STERIS plc.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.