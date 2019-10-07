Reviewing Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD)’s and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)’s results

Both Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|48
|3.52
|18.43M
|0.42
|137.80
|Apyx Medical Corporation
|7
|-0.66
|23.84M
|-0.34
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|38,000,000.00%
|9.5%
|7.8%
|Apyx Medical Corporation
|334,831,460.67%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apyx Medical Corporation are 11.4 and 10.7 respectively. Apyx Medical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Apyx Medical Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.06% and an $62 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 52% respectively. Insiders owned 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|6.37%
|0.86%
|15.71%
|-12.94%
|20.34%
|26.76%
|Apyx Medical Corporation
|6.47%
|4.17%
|31.16%
|-16.3%
|47.76%
|11.73%
For the past year Tactile Systems Technology Inc. was more bullish than Apyx Medical Corporation.
Summary
Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Apyx Medical Corporation.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
