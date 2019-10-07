Reviewing Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD)’s and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)’s results

Both Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 48 3.52 18.43M 0.42 137.80 Apyx Medical Corporation 7 -0.66 23.84M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 38,000,000.00% 9.5% 7.8% Apyx Medical Corporation 334,831,460.67% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apyx Medical Corporation are 11.4 and 10.7 respectively. Apyx Medical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.06% and an $62 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 52% respectively. Insiders owned 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76% Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73%

For the past year Tactile Systems Technology Inc. was more bullish than Apyx Medical Corporation.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Apyx Medical Corporation.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.