Reviewing Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC)’s and OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s results

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) and OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX), both competing one another are Healthcare Information Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 54 5.72 N/A -2.15 0.00 OptimizeRx Corporation 14 8.37 N/A 0.03 457.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0.00% -32.1% -13.2% OptimizeRx Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, OptimizeRx Corporation has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. OptimizeRx Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 OptimizeRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.01% and an $58 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.8% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.1% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of OptimizeRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 5.11% 19.65% 14.71% 7.53% 6.2% -5.47% OptimizeRx Corporation -0.79% -8.6% 31.33% 37.81% 49.41% 37.56%

For the past year Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. had bearish trend while OptimizeRx Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

OptimizeRx Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management and risk adjustment. It also serves prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies. The company also offers brand messaging services, such as a variety of brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. In addition, it provides brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. The company is based in Rochester, Michigan.