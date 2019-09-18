Reviewing Tableau Software Inc. (DATA)’s and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s results

This is a contrast between Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc. 143 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 68 8.41 N/A 1.50 49.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tableau Software Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tableau Software Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2%

Risk & Volatility

Tableau Software Inc.’s current beta is 1.47 and it happens to be 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cadence Design Systems Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tableau Software Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Tableau Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tableau Software Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$155.5 is Tableau Software Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -8.28%. Meanwhile, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $68.5, while its potential upside is 1.05%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cadence Design Systems Inc. looks more robust than Tableau Software Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.77% of Tableau Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.2% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99%

For the past year Tableau Software Inc. has weaker performance than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Tableau Software Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.