Reviewing Tableau Software Inc. (DATA)’s and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s results

Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc. 142 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 194 12.46 N/A 4.90 41.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tableau Software Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tableau Software Inc. and ANSYS Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Risk and Volatility

Tableau Software Inc. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ANSYS Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

Tableau Software Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ANSYS Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Tableau Software Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tableau Software Inc. and ANSYS Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ANSYS Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Tableau Software Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.97% and an $154.33 average target price. Competitively ANSYS Inc. has a consensus target price of $205.5, with potential downside of -5.56%. Based on the results shown earlier, ANSYS Inc. is looking more favorable than Tableau Software Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.77% of Tableau Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Tableau Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year Tableau Software Inc. has weaker performance than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors ANSYS Inc. beats Tableau Software Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.