Reviewing T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)’s and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems Inc. 3 7.38 N/A -1.25 0.00 Heska Corporation 84 5.04 N/A 0.55 145.49

Demonstrates T2 Biosystems Inc. and Heska Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us T2 Biosystems Inc. and Heska Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -380% -81.3% Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3%

Risk and Volatility

T2 Biosystems Inc. has a beta of 1.7 and its 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heska Corporation’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heska Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Heska Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to T2 Biosystems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

T2 Biosystems Inc. and Heska Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Heska Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

T2 Biosystems Inc. has an average target price of $10.67, and a 542.77% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Heska Corporation is $96.67, which is potential 19.66% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, T2 Biosystems Inc. is looking more favorable than Heska Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.2% of Heska Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares. Competitively, Heska Corporation has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T2 Biosystems Inc. -1.8% -7.46% -22.22% -46.26% -61.92% -9.3% Heska Corporation -1.96% 5.47% -18.87% -22.3% -15.26% -7.06%

For the past year T2 Biosystems Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Heska Corporation.

Summary

Heska Corporation beats T2 Biosystems Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.