Reviewing T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)’s results

Since T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 107 4.97 N/A 7.95 14.27 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $112.33, and a -1.76% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.9% and 6.59%. Insiders held 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares. Competitively, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 79.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.