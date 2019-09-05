Reviewing T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s results

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 105 5.00 N/A 7.95 14.27 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.83 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $106.75, while its potential downside is -7.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.9% and 0% respectively. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.