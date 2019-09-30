Reviewing T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s results

Since T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 112 4.54 228.29M 7.95 14.27 Legg Mason Inc. 38 0.95 85.31M -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 203,648,528.10% 30.2% 22.9% Legg Mason Inc. 226,767,676.77% -0.9% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Legg Mason Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is $112.33, with potential downside of -1.68%. Legg Mason Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.5 consensus target price and a 11.29% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Legg Mason Inc. is looking more favorable than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.3% of Legg Mason Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Legg Mason Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.