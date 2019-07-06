Reviewing T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s results

Both T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 100 4.81 N/A 7.69 13.53 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.23 N/A 3.09 8.37

Demonstrates T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Gladstone Investment Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29 Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$100.75 is T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -8.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.7% and 1.87%. Insiders owned 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.