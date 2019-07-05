Reviewing T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 100 4.83 N/A 7.69 13.53 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 3.02 N/A 2.78 12.01

Table 1 highlights T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Franklin Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Volatility & Risk

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Franklin Resources Inc.’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29 Franklin Resources Inc. 3 2 0 2.40

The downside potential is -8.17% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. with consensus price target of $100.75. Competitively the consensus price target of Franklin Resources Inc. is $31.5, which is potential -10.64% downside. The data provided earlier shows that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. appears more favorable than Franklin Resources Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.7% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares and 51.5% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares. About 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61% Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Franklin Resources Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.