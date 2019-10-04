Reviewing T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF)’s results

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 112 2.03 228.26M 7.95 14.27 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.43 21.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 203,024,103.89% 30.2% 22.9% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is $112.33, with potential upside of 2.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares and 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. was more bullish than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.