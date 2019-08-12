Reviewing T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 104 4.72 N/A 7.95 14.27 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.07 N/A 0.33 43.04

In table 1 we can see T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $107.43, while its potential downside is -1.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.9% and 7.11%. 1.1% are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.