Reviewing T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 104 4.66 N/A 7.95 14.27 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.50 N/A 0.14 43.48

Demonstrates T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

The consensus target price of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is $107.43, with potential upside of 0.06%. Competitively the consensus target price of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is $5.5, which is potential 4.17% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than T. Rowe Price Group Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares and 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.