Reviewing T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s results

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 104 4.85 N/A 7.95 14.27 Black Knight Inc. 56 8.01 N/A 1.12 56.74

In table 1 we can see T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Black Knight Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Black Knight Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Black Knight Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Black Knight Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17 Black Knight Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a -3.49% downside potential and an average target price of $104.86. Competitively Black Knight Inc. has an average target price of $58, with potential downside of -5.40%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. seems more appealing than Black Knight Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares and 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. shares. About 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4% of Black Knight Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. was less bullish than Black Knight Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Black Knight Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.