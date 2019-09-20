Reviewing T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 107 5.04 N/A 7.95 14.27 Associated Capital Group Inc. 38 36.43 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Associated Capital Group Inc.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is $112.33, with potential downside of -3.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.9% and 83.6%. About 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.