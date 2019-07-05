Reviewing Systemax Inc. (SYX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Technical & System Software company, Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Systemax Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.22% of all Technical & System Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Systemax Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Systemax Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Systemax Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.32% 13.12% 5.86%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Systemax Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Systemax Inc. N/A 23 13.36 Industry Average 230.15M 1.50B 43.91

Systemax Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Systemax Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Systemax Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 3.00 4.60 2.74

The potential upside of the competitors is 57.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Systemax Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Systemax Inc. -5.98% -6.96% -11.43% -3.91% -9.88% -10.51% Industry Average 2.44% 9.95% 21.17% 38.24% 58.05% 33.75%

For the past year Systemax Inc. has -10.51% weaker performance while Systemax Inc.’s competitors have 33.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Systemax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Systemax Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Systemax Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Systemax Inc.

Dividends

Systemax Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Systemax Inc.’s competitors beat Systemax Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including electrical and bulbs; fasteners and hardware; foodservice and appliances; furniture and office products; HVAC/R fans; janitorial and maintenance; material handling; medical and laboratory equipment; metalworking and cutting tools; motors and power transmission products; office and school supplies; outdoor and grounds maintenance products; packaging and supplies; plumbing supplies; pneumatics and hydraulics; raw materials and building supplies; safety and security products; storage and shelving products; tools and instruments; and vehicle maintenance, and workbench and shop desks in North America. The companyÂ’s EMEA Technology Products Group segment sells information and communication technology products, such as computers and mobile devices; computer parts and memory products; servers, and storage and backup products; computer components and accessories; networking and security products; software products; and electronics, and commercial and home networking products. This segment also offers consumer electronics comprising TV and video, audio, and GPS products; cameras and surveillance products; cell phones; video games and toys; and home and electronics accessories. The company offers its products primarily under the Global Industrial, MISCO, and Inmac Wstore brand names to for-profit businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through its relationship marketers, catalog mailings, and proprietary Internet Websites. Systemax Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.