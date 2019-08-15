Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s results

We are contrasting Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 189.74 N/A -1.92 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1923.32 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Ratings

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Zogenix Inc. has a consensus target price of $62.5, with potential upside of 29.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Zogenix Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.