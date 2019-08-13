Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 165.28 N/A -1.92 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 63.48 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Synlogic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 82.8% respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.