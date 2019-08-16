Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s results

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 188.21 N/A -1.92 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 99 66.27 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 represents Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

On the other hand, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -4.32% and its average target price is $95.79.

Roughly 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.