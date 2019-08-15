Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 185.15 N/A -1.92 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.34 N/A -3.98 0.00

Demonstrates Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 19.6%. 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.