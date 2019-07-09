Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s results

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 167.23 N/A -1.92 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.77 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 51.6% respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.95% stronger performance while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -67.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.