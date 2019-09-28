Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and Ophthotech Corporation (:)’s results

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 284,026,465.03% -74.3% -57.5% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 65.14%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.