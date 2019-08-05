Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

This is a contrast between Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 154.76 N/A -1.92 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.12 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, with potential upside of 79.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 45.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.