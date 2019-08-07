Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s results

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 172.75 N/A -1.92 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 199.40% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.