Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 166.82 N/A -1.92 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders held 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.