Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s results

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 202.92 N/A -1.92 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.