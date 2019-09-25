Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 209.04 N/A -1.92 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.