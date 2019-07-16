Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

We are contrasting Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 149.54 N/A -1.92 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.14 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 95.08% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.