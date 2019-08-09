Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 187.05 N/A -1.92 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 64.88 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Celsion Corporation has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Celsion Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.