Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

Both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 192.60 N/A -1.92 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.68 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 53.6% respectively. 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.