Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s results

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 209.61 N/A -1.92 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.52 N/A -3.69 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

The current Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 66.4%. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.