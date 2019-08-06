Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 149.60 N/A -1.92 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 133.03% and its average price target is $20.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.