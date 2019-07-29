Reviewing Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR)’s and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)’s results

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions Inc. 1 0.21 N/A -0.17 0.00 Monro Inc. 80 2.25 N/A 2.43 33.02

In table 1 we can see Sypris Solutions Inc. and Monro Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -5.8% Monro Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.85 shows that Sypris Solutions Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Monro Inc. has beta of 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sypris Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Monro Inc. are 1 and 0.3 respectively. Sypris Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Monro Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Sypris Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Monro Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18% of Sypris Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Monro Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sypris Solutions Inc. 4.06% -12.05% -13.65% -22.14% -33.11% 21.78% Monro Inc. -0.63% -6.59% 3.15% 7.64% 45.25% 16.63%

For the past year Sypris Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Monro Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Monro Inc. beats Sypris Solutions Inc.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for truck manufacturers; axle shafts and drive train components for medium and heavy-duty trucks; transmission shafts for heavy-duty trucks; and specialty closures for oil and gas pipelines. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, integrated design and engineering services, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics markets. This segment provides circuit card assembly and sub-assembly design and building services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, and integrated avionics; complex circuit cards for use in various space programs; and complex circuit cards and subassemblies for use in weapons systems, targeting and warning systems, and various space programs. The company also offers specialized products comprising light weight axle components, and specialty closures and joints used in pipeline and chemical systems. Sypris Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.